LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The message and mission of singer/songwriter and social justice advocate, Geoff Erwin is crystal clear to everyone that hears his new music and sees the video for "Stop Killin'," his latest release.
Using shocking, powerful, and painful video clips from News outlets as the violent visuals accompanying his infectious new song, "Stop Killin,'" Geoff addresses the state of our world in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The video encapsulates the violence of that moment, and other moments in recent history, as a call to action. The lyrics ask the powerful question of "how do we get to a place where everybody wins. "
Erwin is involved and assists many non-profits and raises money for causes near and dear to his heart. At the start of Pandemic, he staged virtual concerts to raise funds for charitable organizations such as The First Responder's Children's Foundation and The Code Green Campaign. He advocates for "Louder Than Guns," an organization dedicated to stopping gang and gun violence in Los Angeles and the "Gang Reduction and Youth Development" chapters they support.
"Erwin writes his lyrics from the heart, with thought -provoking messages designed to inspire and necessitate action. He has the look and personality of someone you would want to hang out with, and he comes across as someone who simply wants to give back to his community." – Programming Insider
STOP KILLIN' Music Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-hf_GMTxgc
STOP KILLIN' Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6xzKfeT1slbxiixTbenTSC?si=83be1753bd364456
STOP KILLIN' Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/stop-killin/1558596568?i=1558596575
STOP KILLIN' Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/geofferwin/stop-killin
