HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Shop Texas Electricity announced the 2021 Scholarship Award Program applications as open for high school students seeking to pursue a higher education program.
The scholarship will award $1000 to two deserving current high school seniors planning to attend an accredited college degree program in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) field. The applications are open for students residing within the state of Texas.
The scholarship is designed to encourage and influence students to become leaders in STEM, regardless of the traditional barriers that make such success impenetrable.
"STEM careers are the foundation to creating innovative solutions in various business sectors," said David Mirza, Founder of Shop Texas Electricity. "We are proud to honor deserving students by providing them the funds to pursue higher education in this field."
The 2021 Scholarship aspirants must be current high school seniors residing in Texas and possessing at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 GPA scale. They should be planning to enroll in a 2-year or 4-year STEM course at an accredited higher-level education institution in the state in the fall semester of 2021. Each student's online application must be accompanied by an electronic copy of their academic transcript - official or unofficial.
The aspiring candidates will also have to submit a single-page essay between 400 and 500 words on the topic: "Pick an experience from your own life and explain how it has influenced your development." The two winners of the scholarship will be selected by an independent panel of judges based on their essay and transcripts.
All submissions will be accepted through April 30, 2021, by 11:59 pm CST. The STEM scholarship recipients will be declared and notified of their status on May 31, 2021.
"STEM disciplines are at the center of global development. One of the purposes is to promote access to more local student engineers and scientists, and be in pursuit of a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math," said David. Operating within the Texas energy distribution system and retail market, Shop Texas Electricity understands how STEM solutions can help fuel future innovations.
Learn more about the application process by visiting https://www.shoptexaselectricity.com/scholarship
About Shop Texas Electricity
Shop Texas Electricity is a licensed electricity comparison service that helps Texans choose the best energy plan for their needs. With over a decade of experience, they guide shoppers for affordable electricity plans, with the best pricing and industry-vetted information from various electric suppliers. Home and business electricity consumers and residents of many regions in the state, including Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth, use the site's free and on-going services to save money on their monthly bills.
For more information, visit https://www.shoptexaselectricity.com/
