LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting on Wednesday 19th January 2022, home shopping TV network Shop TJC Ltd. (TJC) has changed its broadcasting channel to Freeview 22. This new advancement reflects the increase in viewership seen in TV shopping over the last two years. The investment in a new channel position is expected to enhance the viewership of TJC's proprietary TV channel substantially with corresponding increase in its market share, thus providing long-term growth opportunities.
First launched in the UK in April 2006, TJC gives UK TV viewers the opportunity to purchase an exclusive range of products, with everything from jewellery, beauty, home décor, fashion and more at appealingly affordable prices.
TJC are able to delight their customers with surprisingly low price tags compared to the High Street by cutting out the usual middlemen, buying in bulk (as part of a large conglomeration) as well as manufacturing products themselves.
TJC's dedication to providing exceptional value-for-money and standing on three major pillars – Trust, Joy and Community means that they are committed to developing and maintaining trust of customers, delivering joy, and giving back to the community in which they operate.
Along with the change to now broadcasting on FREEVIEW 22, TJC also broadcasts on SKY 662, SKY HD 896, VIRGIN MEDIA 757 and FREESAT 809.
Managing Director of Shop TJC Ltd., Mr. Srikant Jha, commented on their move to Freeview Channel 22: "Mr. Srikant Jha, Managing Director, Shop TJC (UK), said, "Over the years, TJC has experienced consistent growth in viewership. In the last two years we have seen this significantly increase as many people have discovered the excitement and convenience of TV shopping whilst they have limited their outdoor social and shopping activities. We are excited that our new broadcasting rights for Freeview Channel #22 allow us to strengthen our visibility in the long term. Along with our recent warehousing and robotics automation investments this represents our continued confidence in the TV shopping market."
About Your Purchase Feeds
TJC delivers joy through our Your Purchase Feeds charitable program - for every single item ordered, they donate a meal to a hungry child in India and the UK. To date, TJC have delivered over 27.5 million meals to give children the encouragement to attend school and give them the energy to succeed.
About TJC
Headquartered in London, UK, Shop TJC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop TJC, through its E-retailing in UK is specialised in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories. Established in 2006, Shop TJC reaches ~25 million UK households via live Television shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or television.
