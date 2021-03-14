ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShopSmartAutos Subscription Pilot Now Available For Its Dealers
Richie Bello, ShopSmartAutos Founder, and CTO announced that his media platform is now ready to offer subscription services to its dealers. "The dealers that have been purchasing leads from us appreciate the value we provide. However, many dealers were comparing us to subscription programs, so we are offering a 90 Pilot program on a subscription basis."
Positioned as one of the top four consumer automotive platforms, the ShopSmartAutos platform exceeds services provided by the others and allows dealers to test the platform on a limited basis, rather than committing to units of 100 at a time. The platform offers leads, as well as additional services that are all included in its subscription model. Dealers will have leads that should convert better, as the platform includes additional services needed to meet high conversion targets. All ShopSmartAutos leads are VIN-specific new, used, and certified pre-owned that its advanced search engine sends directly and exclusively to the dealer CRM. The inventory is updated daily through national feeds, so there is no dealer upload. It is automatic. Dealers receive a dashboard that monitors their entire inventory and time on the lot. Kelley Blue Book Leads, test-drive leads, and dealertrack services are complimentary and come with the subscription that is being launched at $2950 per month. The company expects to raise prices quarterly as subscription numbers hit targets. The pilot program allows for a 90-day trial, that if continued locks the rate to the dealer for the full year.
Consumers have adopted the full media platform with over 20,000 unique visitors shopping every day compounding the monthly reach to over 7 million visitors minimum in its first year. The current bounce rate is below 3% as consumers work their car buying in this one location. "It's merely an evolution. We took the best of lead gen and added the digital retail technologies to hit it out of the park. We are grateful for the support of our technology and data partners that help us continue to put our best foot forward to the consumer, which will quickly trickle up to our dealers" continued Bello. The platform offers consumers a seamless journey from shopping to delivery and includes the control of a one on one with a dealer on a specific vehicle. They have access to a loan calculator, trade-in cash offer and appraisal, resources for comparing manufacturer and dealer reviews, brand comparisons, and more recently a veteran program that supports "veteran-friendly" dealers by referring veterans to those dealers through the help of Bello's non-profit. The Richie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management, Bello's non-profit is dedicated to helping veterans know where to go for "veteran-friendly" treatment and understanding of the benefits they are entitled to. The Institute is also offering free training and placement services to vets who want to enter the automotive industry in sales or technology. ShopSmartAutos is hiring veterans for representing its products and services, as well. The veteran program is free to veterans and dealers and is being sponsored by ShopSmartAutos. Information on the subscription pilot or unit program is available at info@shopsmartautos.com.
