TOKYO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, we have been accredited to submit the Best Short award-winning short films of the Official Competition supported by Sony (International, Asia International, and Japan) and Non-Fiction Competition for nomination at the Academy Awards®.

The winning short films will be online until June 30th. *Country restrictions applied*

https://www.shortshortsonline.org/ssff-asia-2021-shou-shang-zuo-pin-ssff-asia-2021-award-winning-shorts

Grand Prix – George Lucas Award

Official Competition supported by Sony Asia International Competition Best Short Award

Governor of Tokyo Award

Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel

Philippines, UK | 2020 24 min.

Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award

Under the Heavens by Gustavo Milan

Brazil | 2020 17 min.

Official Competition supported by Sony Japan Competition Best Short Award

Governor of Tokyo Award

Return to Toyama by Atsushi Hirai

Japan, France | 2020  24 min.

Non-Fiction Competition

Mission: Hebron by Rona Segal

Israel | 2020  23 min.

Cinematic Tokyo Competition

Governor of Tokyo Award

And Then by Jenn Ravenna Tran

USA | 2020 18 min.

Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony

viewers:1 by Daigo Hariya, Yosuke Kobayashi

Japan | 2021  5 min.

CG Animation Competition

I, Barnabé by Jean-François Lévesque

Canada | 2020  15 min.

Vertical Theater Competition supported by smash.

Best Vertical Short Award

Smahorror by Masaki Nishiyama

Japan | 2021  17 min.

Vertical Short Award

Notice by Masumi Nishibori

Japan | 2021  23 min.

U-18 Vertical Short Award

Mistakes by Kato Kota

Japan | 2021  25 min.

U-25 Project Best Short Award

Picnic by Yuki Kusama

Japan  2021  3 min.

Biogen Award

Stairs by Zoljargal Purevdash

Mongolia  2019  12 min.

HOPPY HAPPY AWARD

Tsurezure Kankan by Takashi Okado, Yuki Kedoin 

 Japan  2021  16 min.

Audience Award – International Competition

TRUMPET by Kevin Haefelin

Switzerland  2020 –17 min.

Audience Award – Asian International Competition

Night Bus by Joe Hsieh

Taiwan 2020  20 min.

Audience Award – Japan Competition

Empty Cream Puffs by Shoji Yasui

Japan 2020 22 min.

Best Actor Award – International Competition

Nadir Saribacak for role in Leylak (dir. Scott Aharoni & Dennis Latos)

USA | 2020  17 min.

Best Actor Award – Asian International Competition

Lee Chae Kyung for the role in GEORGIA (dir. Jayil Pak)

South Korea  2020  25 min.

Best Actor Award – Japan Competition

Hikari Mitsushima for the role in A Woman Who Acts (dir. Toshiyuki Teruya)  Japan  2020  19 min.

https://shortshorts.org/2021/en/information/ssff2021awards/ 

Award Ceremony live streaming is now archived on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/lxBpFT1LC74

Media contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

312879@email4pr.com 

+81-3-5474-8201

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/short-shorts-film-festival--asia-2021-announced-19-awards-at-the-award-ceremony-on-june-21-301318372.html

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.