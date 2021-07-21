HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning actress Maggie McCollester stars in festival hit "Killing Time" written and directed by P. Patrick Hogan, which will host its International Debut on July 22nd, 2021, at Rock the Shorts Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA, and air on ShortsTV as part of the fest's strategic international programming across North America and EMEA: Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
"Killing Time" nabbed McCollester a Best Actress nod and the film a Best Sci-Fi Short Film honor at the 20th Annual ConCarolinas Multi-Fandom Convention and Film Festival. The film, from producers Ana Krista Johnson of JohnHog Danger Productions and Sharon Gytri and Lowell Dean of Charger Enterprises, also won Best Narrative Short Film for its World Premiere at the Big Bear Film Summit.
Rock the Shorts founder & festival director, Roxanne Marciniak, says, "This is the second year the McCollesters will be part of our film festival, and we're proud to screen the current hit they worked on, "Killing Time." Last year, we were honored to screen "Movie Night," written and directed by Hamish McCollester. The McCollester husband-wife filmmaking team is incredibly talented!"
Maggie McCollester says, "'Killing Time" has been a dream project from start to finish—even during the pandemic. The production team is top notch, the cast is fantastic, and the story is as compelling as it was challenging to shoot in one weekend."
P. Patrick Hogan, "Killing Time" writer/director and eight-time Emmy Nominee as Supervising Sound Editor, says, "Maggie is a gifted actress with great instincts...she is a wonderful collaborator who not only asks great questions of her director, but also is open to suggestions and exploring beats and scenes to find the best possible performance."
The East Coast Premiere of "Killing Time" will be held on July 30th at 8:30 p.m. at the New Hope Film Festival in Pennsylvania, and the film is an Official Selection at the Woods Hole Film Festival in Falmouth, MA, set to screen on August 4th at 8:30 p.m. The film will also screen virtually at both.
In this horror/science fiction short film with a twist, a woman (McCollester) goes on a run in the woods and attracts the attention of a mysterious figure who follows her back to her home. When the figure slips into the home and lies in wait for her, she must face the decisions of her past, with deadly consequences.
McCollester's award-winning creative work foretells a great future for her own production company Harbinger Moon Media, an entity she co-founded with her husband writer/director Hamish McCollester, whose cinematography work gave "Killing Time" its look and sense of suspense.
Harbinger Moon Media is slated to produce a thriller feature in 2021 with Maggie as lead actress/producer and Hamish as writer/director/DP, showcasing their considerable talents again.
Upcoming Virtual and Festival Screenings of "Killing Time" include:
- Rock the Shorts Film Festival on ShortsTV July 22nd
- New Hope Film Festival, New Hope, PA, July 30th
- Woods Hole Film Festival, Falmouth, MA, Aug. 4th
- Oregon Short Film Festival, Portland, OR, Aug. 29th
About Maggie McCollester
Award-winning actress, Maggie McCollester's work has been enjoyed by millions worldwide in popular tv shows like "Dexter," "The Unit" and "The Young and the Restless;" and on stage in dozens of wide-ranging professional theatre roles—from playing Kate in "The Taming of the Shrew" to Irene Molloy in "Hello, Dolly!," as well as during a year-long tour of the U.S. and Europe with "Up with People." She has appeared in dozens of commercials and print ads, and on screen in indie films, such as "Back Soon," "Protecting the King," and "Movie Night" which she starred in and produced with her husband writer-director Hamish McCollester.
About Hamish McCollester
An MFA graduate of NYU's Dramatic Writing Program, Hamish is an award-winning screenwriter and director who brings a critical eye for storytelling to all aspects of his professional life. As a creative director with over 25 years of experience working in advertising, Hamish helps craft data-driven customer-experiences for some of the world's most well-known brands. And as a DGA Commercial Director and indie filmmaker, he continuously looks for ways to embrace new technology, techniques, and good old fashioned creativity to make the most of any production budget. Over the years, he has directed projects that have ranged in size from $1 Million to less than $100, and have been seen by millions. He is currently on the director's roster at The Devil You Know and runs the indie production company Harbinger Moon Media, with his wife, Maggie McCollester.
About Harbinger Moon Media
Founded in 2009, Harbinger Moon Media is an independent content production company run by husband-wife filmmaking team, writer-director Hamish McCollester and actor-producer Maggie McCollester. They work together to create inspiring entertainment and thought-provoking content to share with the world. Through writing, acting and producing, the company strives to advance the quality of independent content by honoring the craft of excellent storytelling.
