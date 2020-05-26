FOXBORO, Mass., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, in partnership with Patriot Place, announced today that tickets have sold out for a Pop-up Drive-in scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at sunset (approximately at 8:45 p.m.) at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place. The showing of "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" will also feature concession pre-order and curbside pick-up via the Showcase Cinemas app. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Foxboro Food Pantry.
The upcoming schedule for the Showcase Cinemas de Lux and Patriot Place Pop-up Drive-in includes: "Onward" (Friday, June 5); "Trolls World Tour" (Friday, June 12); and "Sonic the Hedgehog" (Friday, June 19). Tickets are $20 per auto and all shows will start at sunset (approximately 8:45 p.m.). For more information on the Pop-up event and upcoming events please visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/showcase-drive-in.
"Drive-ins are a big part of Showcase Cinemas' 80-year history as the company was one of the first theater chains to introduce and embrace the drive-in concept throughout the 20th century," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "Therefore, we are excited to bring our history full circle with this new concept that sold out its first show in less than 24-hours. This will be our first step towards reopening Showcase Cinemas with new health and safety protocols in the coming weeks."
"Patriot Place is thrilled to collaborate with Showcase Cinemas to kick off the summer season with this special event," said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. "We are excited for our guests to enjoy this timeless summer tradition with us from the safety of their vehicles. We are also thankful for the opportunity to give back to the Foxboro community with all ticket sales from the 'Raiders' showing benefitting the Foxboro Food Pantry."
Last month, Showcase Cinemas hosted a "Fan Favorite Showdown" via its social channels to determine fans' favorite film from 64 contenders across all genres. Paramount Picture's "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" earned the most votes on Twitter and the second most votes on Facebook. Based on those results, Showcase will screen the original "Raiders," the top-grossing film in the summer of 1981, as the Pop-up Drive-in's first feature presentation. Guests will be able to enjoy this time-honored summer tradition from the comfort of their vehicles while adhering to safe social-distancing guidelines.
About Showcase Cinemas
Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 906 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 26 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.
About Patriot Place
Patriot Place is a shopping, dining and entertainment destination located adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Patriot Place features large and boutique retailers, 23 casual to high-end restaurants and other nightlife venues. Among the highlights of Patriot Place are New England's first Bass Pro Shops, a state-of-the-art, 14-screen Showcase Cinema De Lux, the award-winning Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon, the retro-style bowling alley, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, the modern gastro sports pub, CBS Sporting Club, the four-star Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn Foxborough/Patriot Place and Helix eSports, the region's largest egaming center and social hub. Patriot Place is also the home of Brigham Health and Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Centers. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com, follow Patriot Place on Twitter (twitter.com/patriotplace) or like Patriot Place on Facebook (facebook.com/patriotplace).