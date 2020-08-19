Showcase Cinemas Set To Re-Open Nine Massachusetts Locations On 8/28 Timed For Warner Bros.' 'Tenet' And With 'Be Showcase Safe' Health & Safety Program

Tickets on Sale Now for 'New Mutants,' 'Unhinged,' 'Bring the Soul: The Movie,' 'Words on Bathroom Walls,' 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' and 'Inception Tenth Anniversary Event' (featuring an exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Look at 'Tenet')