29th Annual Recuerda César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration
to pay tribute to frontline essential workers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Recuerda a César Chávez Committee is proud to host the 29th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration in Albuquerque.
The legendary Dolores Huerta will be our honored guest! We invite you to join us in our annual celebration that pays tribute to César Chávez and Dolores Huerta, the civil rights leaders who have inspired us to believe that together we "can" make a difference. In keeping with their unwavering courage, this year's celebration is conducted in the spirit of "Si se Puede," "Yes, we can" and will honor the hospital, teachers, farm workers and many more frontline essential workers who have kept us going throughout the COVID pandemic.
For over two years, the impact of COVID has affected many families and communities and, most notably, the essential workers who often risk their own health and welfare on the frontlines of COVID-19 to help get us through this pandemic.
"It's so important to remember our city's legacy of community leadership, and lift up their mission to create equitable opportunity," said Mayor Tim Keller. "The fight for labor and civil rights did not pause when the pandemic hit and is as critical today as ever. We're grateful for our partners and Albuquerque advocates who are keeping the fight alive and making progress happen."
The celebration is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque and is supported by the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) and the County of Bernalillo. The entire event will be livestreamed on the Recuerda a César Chávez website and Facebook page so that the public can safely observe all the exciting activities we have in store. The virtual celebration will feature a private event with key leaders, local dignitaries, and keynote speaker Dolores Huerta honoring the frontline essential workers to whom we owe such a great debt. Other highlights include a car show, blood drive, health screenings, work glove donations, presentation of the Si Se Puede Awards, a performance by the highly acclaimed Latin band, Nosotros, and many other cultural activities and performances.
Special guests include Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, NHCC Executive Director Dr. Margie Huerta, Mexican Consul General Norma Ang Sánchez, Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, and keynote speaker Dolores Huerta.
Music Entertainment
Nosotros is one of the most recognizable Latin bands in the Southwest and has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music. Lasotras is an Albuquerque-based group that performs U.S. and Latin American folk music.
Si Se Puede Awards
The RCCC 17th Annual "Si Se Puede" Awards, will be given to two individuals who have served their community in the spirit of César Chávez and Dolores Huerta. Awards will be presented at the 29th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Day Celebration on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
Share Your Love, Donate Gloves
The RCCC will be collecting donations of work gloves for New Mexico farm workers. The public can drop donations off Saturday April 2nd from 9am-11am in the NHCC parking lot.
Dolores Huerta Day of Service & Learning
In keeping with the spirit of service to community set by César and Dolores, the RCCC is also hosting the 13th Annual Dolores Huerta Day of Service & Learning on Friday, April 1st. The virtual day of service learning with Albuquerque public school students includes a Zoom meeting with Dolores Huerta to discuss their projects.
About the Recuerda a César Chávez Committee (RCCC)
The Recuerda a César Chávez Committee was founded in 1993 and is proud to have organized the annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Day march and celebration. The mission of the RCCC is to educate our youth and communities about the legacy, life, and work of the great American civil rights leaders, César Chávez and Dolores Huerta.
Event Sponsors:
City of Albuquerque, National Hispanic Cultural Center, County of Bernalillo,
Co-Sponsors:
Carpenters Union, KANW FM, KOAT TV Channel 7, Blue cross Blue Shield
For more information visit the Recuerda a César Chávez website and Facebook page.
Media Contact:
Jeanne Herrera
510-330-7667
SOURCE Recuerda a César Chávez Committee