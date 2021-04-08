NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Presidential Proclamation is Needed To Officially Establish April 10 As National Siblings Day
Sibling Day is a Joyous Occasion and Celebration of Life and a Day to Remember Those Lost Siblings Hold Them in Memory
Siblings Day to be celebrated worldwide and in US and 14 Countries on April 10, 2021
Founder Claudia Evart created Siblings Day 24 years ago to celebrate the special bond between siblings
New York, April 8, 2021 -- Thousands of siblings and their friends and families are expected to celebrate Siblings Day (SD) worldwide on April 10, 2021. Siblings Day and the Siblings Day Foundation were created by Claudia Evart, a native New Yorker, to honor and memorialize her only siblings, Alan and Lisette. This April 10 will be the 24th anniversary of Siblings Day.
We are requesting a Presidential Proclamation for National Siblings Day from President Biden. Three American Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton; forty-nine governors and many other public officials, especially the American public overwhelmingly recognize National Siblings Day, Evart points out.
Our goal also this year is to have all 50 Governors proclaim April 10 as National Siblings Day. We currently have 49 gubernatorial proclamations (except for CA) and requesting the 50th proclamation from CA Governor Newsom.
April 10 is approaching soon. SDF is hoping President Biden will officially proclaim Apr 10 as NSD for all of America's siblings, says Evart.
The pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on the American family and April 10 is a time to celebrate those living and memorialize those who have been lost, says Evart.
National Siblings Day can be celebrated by sending a card or gift, posting your favorite sibling photo and/or video on social media, spend quality time together, cook them their favorite meal or take a walk in the park on April 10th as done on Mother's and Father's Day, says Evart. This day does not necessarily have to be attached to a monetary gift. Individuals can do something special like a good deed or favor, errand or chore for their brother or sister. In cases of deceased siblings, consciously hold them in our memory or light a candle in remembrance, says Evart.
Those siblings who do not have a sibling or do not get along with their siblings find a friend to celebrate Siblings Day. No one should be left out, says Evart.
According to a Nationaltoday.com sibling survey: "Words that describe America's relationship with their sibling are love, support, fun and laughter" and "89% of Americans have a sibling".
"We have had Mother's Day and Father's Day in the U.S. for more than 111 years. Now, at last, we are honoring our sisters and brothers," Evart points out.
The Siblings Day Foundation is excited to announce that we are making healgrief.org's AMF (Actively Moving Forward) website available to grieving siblings where you can, among other things, remember your siblings by lighting a virtual candle in their memory. This is a wonderful resource for beavered siblings where you can join a virtual support group. This is a free service and we recommend you explore their website.
The SDF is sponsoring a "Virtual Global Dance Party" to be held on Siblings Day, Saturday April 10th, 12 Noon and 8 PM EST. We will dance to the song, "We are Family" by Sister Sledge". Find the music on your phone. Please pass this on to keep it going.
The SDF created a "GoFundMe" Page and need your help to fund a new program called 2021 Siblings United designed to strengthen the bond between siblings. Please support our GoFundMe campaign by donating and sharing it with your network. Click on: https://gofund.me/52cbd842 to view our video and learn about our fundraising campaign.
