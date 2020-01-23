The partnership will be focused on development of production music & pop artist collaborations for scoring film, television and advertising. Already a premiere provider for networks including Netflix, NBCUniversal (Bravo, E!), Viacom (MTV, VH1), A+E (A&E, History, Lifetime), and Discovery (TLC, Discovery), the Signature Tracks connection with Downtown Music Publishing will allow their clients access to collaborating with some of the top musicians in the industry.