DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zimit, the leader in Services CPQ, today announced that it has hired Brian MacDonald as Director of Sales and Craig Abramson as Director of Marketing. With significant growth in 2020 and more growth forecasted in 2021, Zimit is expanding its team across all functions of the company.
Brian MacDonald brings over twenty years of deep experience in sales leadership, operations, and technology, including six years in the CPQ vertical. Mr. MacDonald has a proven ability to build and lead sales teams, achieving outstanding results. He will expand on Zimit's success, applying his expertise to help Zimit customers solve the unique challenges associated with technology and services quoting.
Craig Abramson has over twenty years of experience leading marketing at high-growth software and services companies. Prior to Zimit, Craig helped transform marketing programs to increase revenue at companies offering ERP, GRC, Order-to-Cash, and Process Automation solutions. Mr. Abramson will be responsible for marketing strategy and execution, establishing Zimit as the leading pricing and quoting solution for enterprise technology and service offerings.
"Selling everything-as-a-service presents new challenges. Services CPQ is designed to make quoting fast, accurate, and fully integrated with CRM and ERP. This is driving our growth as our customers look for purpose-built quoting solutions and a seamless Opportunity-to-Cash workflow. We're excited to have Brian and Craig on board. We look forward to their contributions as we continue delivering a superior solution and industry-leading customer experience," said James Cramer, Co-CEO of Zimit.
About Zimit
Zimit is the industry leader in Services CPQ (Configure Price Quote). Zimit is designed for quoting enterprise technology and services, including subscriptions, professional services, managed services, bundled solutions, and XaaS. Zimit simplifies quoting, delivering speed, flexibility, and a seamless opportunity-to-cash workflow. Zimit customers replace spreadsheets with a centralized solution catalog, guided selling, automated document content, approvals, and a pricing engine built for the technology and services market. For more information, visit https://zimit.io.
Media Contact
Craig Abramson, Zimit, +1 2018416261, cabramson@zimit.io
SOURCE Zimit