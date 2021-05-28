CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging Concepts is thrilled to announce the opening of Silverspot Cinema in The Battery Atlanta. This latest location will join the brand's six others across the United States.
The 38,000 square-foot, two-story theater will include ten auditoriums showing both Independent and Hollywood films. The experience will be enhanced by 588 fully reclining seats, state-of-the-art projection technology, and cinema sound for an unparalleled viewing experience.
Silverspot also features a chef-driven full-service dining experience with refined modern American cuisine to be enjoyed before, during, or after a film. The Atlanta location has a standalone cocktail lounge with a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wine, and beer.
Gonzalo Ulivi is a third-generation cinema operator. Gonzalo Ulivi took the helm of the family business in Venezuela when he was just 30 years old and is now expanding Silverspot Cinema in the US. He previously opened 24 locations in Venezuala and now 7 in the United States.
Despite the challenging year theaters have experienced due to COVID-19, Ulivi is confident that the industry will rebound. He doesn't envision a future landscape that is only straight to streaming. Cinemas have a significant role to play in the success of the movie industry. Ulivi knows that to stay relevant, he needs to deliver a great experience at a competitive price point, which is precisely what he plans to do in Atlanta.
