ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, announces it is now offering hybrid e-closings in all 45 states where the company is licensed.
Hybrid e-closings can allow borrowers to sign the majority of their paperwork digitally, reduce in-person closing time to 15 minutes or less and limit in-person interactions, which saves borrowers, agents and closing attorneys precious time. Effective immediately, all borrowers who submit completed applications are eligible to take part in the program.
"Gone are the days of sitting at an attorney's office for a couple of hours getting a cramp in your hand from signing paperwork," said Josh Moffitt, president of Silverton Mortgage. "Hybrid e-closings are a breath of fresh air and a way to streamline the process. Our customers have been impressed with the technology, not to mention relieved, with the simple 15-minute closing."
The hybrid e-closings are made possible by the digital coding solution and Remote Online Notarization (RON) capabilities provided by Snapdocs, the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. Snapdocs' industry-backed RON standards ensure a high level of security, along with a quick and error-free closing for the documents that are executed electronically.
"Lenders like Silverton Mortgage are getting ahead of the market by offering a digital closing experience for their borrowers. Their initial success with rolling out hybrid closings is a huge feat, and we can't wait to help meet their other digital closing goals," said Vishal Rana, Vice President of Customer Success at Snapdocs.
"We've successfully closed more than 1,000 loans with a hybrid e-closing since our beta launch in April, and we've received so many positive reviews from our customers who have been able to take advantage of the program," said Moffitt. "The new process gives our borrowers (and their agents) time back in their day to focus on what's most important: their dream home."
About Silverton Mortgage
Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is a recognized industry leader within the mortgage community. Our team members recognize that home loans are as diverse as the people who seek them and work closely with borrowers to find the right program to fit their unique needs. We are guided by the strong belief that communication is key, which is why we take pride in helping you through the entire loan process, from application to closing, managing all aspects in-house. This way, loans close faster, and you know what's going on every step of the way. We count our success one loan, one happy customer, and one family in a home at a time. At Silverton Mortgage, we credit our accolades to the trust of our clients and the hard work of the talented individuals on our team. Silverton Mortgage's main office is in the heart of Midtown Atlanta with branch locations throughout the nation.
About Snapdocs
Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement service providers. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit snapdocs.com.
