MIAMI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvestre Dangond, the most famous Colombian artist on the radio with his romantic and rhythmic vallenatos, surprises his fans once again with a new tour that literally promises to unleash La Locura on the most important stages in the world, hand in hand with one of the main concert producers and promoters of the US Market: Loud And Live.
"I am sure that my new tour will be an explosion of energy, rhythm, taste and music the likes of which you've never seen before. My fans know that I leave everything on stage and this time, that delivery will be even greater to thank them for their fidelity during all these years. I want a party that will go down in history in each city and that together we light up that party and hopefully they will remember it for the rest of their lives," says the artist, winner of a Latin GRAMMY and an ASCAP award in 2019, for his album Esto Es Vida and song "Cásate Conmigo".
The La Locura tour will take him back to the main cities of his native Colombia, to the main countries of the continent, as well as to the most imposing precincts of the United States and European countries such as England, Italy and Switzerland, among others, where his contagious rhythm every day wins more fans. A project that he's preparing hand in hand with of one of the leading companies and promoters of international events, with years of experience in the field: Loud And Live, precisely because of the level he aims to achieve with this show.
La Locura Tour will be a party from beginning to end, remembering the main classics like: Niégame Tres Veces, Me Gusta Me Gusta, La Gringa and La Colegiala, among others. And of course, his most recent hits such as Cásate Conmigo, Justicia, Vivir Bailando, Materialista and Vallenato Apretao, which have become the most requested songs on radio. A show that the artist is fine-tuning to the smallest detail to turn it into a visage of quality, with the best live musicians and a technical display that gives way to a night of pure fun and joy.
His Entre Grandes 2019 tour became one of the most successful tours of the year, with most cities sold out. Silvestre Dangond has become famous for being one of the most dedicated artists to his audience during his live performances, where he gives everything and creates an atmosphere of "party among friends", in which he exploits all his charisma and closeness with people, which is a unique experience for the spectators.
Dates available so far:
LA LOCURA USA
JULY
18 - USA - Utah
24 - USA – Orlando (Hard Rock Live)
25 - USA – Miami (AmericanAirlines Arena)
26 - USA – Atlanta (Coca Cola Roxy)
31 - USA - Washington DC (Warner Theatre)
AUGUST
1- USA - New York (Prudential Center)
14 - USA - Puerto Rico
28 - USA - Dallas (Majestic Theatre)
29 - USA - Houston (Smart Financial Centre)
OCTOBER
3 - USA - Los Angeles (Conga Room)
LA LOCURA International
JUNE
19 - France - Paris (Le Docs De Paris)
26 - England- London (Brixton Academy)
27 - Switzerland - Zurich (Hallenstaion)
28 - Italy - Milan (Milano Festival)
JULY
2 - Spain - Madrid (Wiznik Center)
3 - Spain - Barcelona (Pueblo Español)
OCTOBER
9 - Chile - Show Santiago (Teatro Caupolican)
10 - Argentina - Show Buenos Aires (Estadio Malvinas)
11 - Argentina - Show Resistencia (Club Sarmiento)
