NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbi Steve and Sim Shalom, the original online synagogue, celebrated the second night of Passover virtually with its congregants. At 6:00pm on Sunday, March 28th dozens joined online to share in the festive and playful evening. You can watch it here. All Sim Shalom services are accessible on the website via zoom, Youtube, Ustream and Facebook live.
In addition to engaging in the service and reading paragraphs from the haggadah the Sim Shalomers learned about the seder plate and order of the service. Seder means order and includes hand washing, drinking wine and eating various foods that represent components of the Passover story. Cantor Nina Fine joined and honored folks with her lovely voice and Pastor Bob Brashear, a Sim Shalom regular guest, and Lizzy Taub our fiddler from the High Holidays shared their musical talents as well.
Sim Shalom is an interactive Online Jewish Universalist Synagogue- liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. We are an unaffiliated and pluralistic Jewish community, evolving and organically growing. We welcome members of our community from throughout the world! We offer daily online synagogue services. Here are a few other things you should know about us:
- We are Jewish Universalist and believe that G-d equally chose all nations to be lights unto the world.
- Jewish Universalism teaches that one's religion is not the sole and exclusive source of truth. We reject the concept of a God that would choose a favorite child.
- We can accomplish "Tikkun Olam" by our unconditional acceptance of each other's peaceful doctrines and through G'milut Chasadim (Acts of Loving Kindness).
- We are apolitical. We lovingly support Israel as our ancient and modern homeland. We continue to pray for peace.
- We welcome and nurture everyone in every way- into all of our rituals and into our hearts.
- Our liturgy is fully participatory- you see everything on your computer screen! And our siddurim (prayer books) and prayers are transliterated into English so everyone can join in joyous song and prayer.
- We have no dues or building fund.
- We are a Not For Profit 501(c)(3) Corp. and we welcome contributions.
- Rabbi Blane and a growing community of JSLI Ordained rabbis are available for all life cycle ceremonies- Weddings, Funerals, Brit Shaloms, Baby Namings, Simchat Bat's, Bar and Bat Mitzvah training and officiating at their services.
ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND RABBI STEVE BLANE
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis and students of this online community.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leader's Institute,
http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and founder of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities at http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit our website or call 201-338-0165.
