NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sim Shalom, the unique pioneering synagogue, has expanded its offerings during COVID. Designed for services to be broadcast directly to its congregants Sim Shalom Online Synagogue services are now being shared on Zoom so that congregants can see one another and chat.
Adding to this visionary programming, newer technology has allowed http://www.rabbi.net the ability to invite guests and each week a different Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute trained Rabbi or a local minister gives a sermon and several JSLI Cantors provide the Kavanah (spirituality) through music.
Now affectionately called Zoomregation, members of the online community from England, Japan, Australia, Chile, Hungary, Nigeria chant Torah, lead prayers, and engage with each other under the skillful watch of Rabbi Blane. There is even a Security person from Arizona who helps maintain decorum so people can feel safe.
Find the services each Friday evening and each weeknight at 7:00pm EST streamed at on our website and on Facebook and YouTube.
About Sim Shalom
Sim Shalom is an interactive Online Jewish Universalist Synagogue- liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. We are an unaffiliated and pluralistic Jewish community, evolving and organically growing. We welcome members of our community from throughout the world! We offer daily online synagogue services. Here are a few other things you should know about us:
- We are Jewish Universalist and believe that G-d equally chose all nations to be lights unto the world.
- Jewish Universalism teaches that one's religion is not the sole and exclusive source of truth. We reject the concept of a God that would choose a favorite child.
- We can accomplish "Tikkun Olam" by our unconditional acceptance of each other's peaceful doctrines and through G'milut Chasadim (Acts of Loving Kindness).
- We are apolitical. We lovingly support Israel as our ancient and modern homeland. We continue to pray for peace.
- We welcome and nurture everyone in every way- into all of our rituals and into our hearts.
- Our liturgy is fully participatory- you see everything on your computer screen! And our siddurim (prayerbooks) and prayers are transliterated into English so everyone can join in joyous song and prayer.
- We have no dues or building fund.
- We are a Not For Profit 501(c)(3) Corp. and we welcome contributions.
- Rabbi Blane and a growing community of JSLI Ordained rabbis are available for all life cycle ceremonies- Weddings, Funerals, Brit Shaloms, Baby Namings, Simchat Bat's, Bar and Bat Mitzvah training and officiating at their services.
Media Contact
Carole Kivett, Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, 201-338-0165, info@simshalom.com
SOURCE Sim Shalom Online Synagogue