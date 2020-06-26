LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simenona Martinez recently released her eighth and ninth art compilation books, Anonemis VII and About Face, Volume 2. The Anonemis collection of books is a series of works that include the artist's digital and traditional works of paintings, drawings, pastel and charcoal pieces, with the first book, The Anonemis being published in 2018. The Anonemis, Too, III, IV, V, and VI were also released in the past 2 years. Simenona uses a variety of techniques and styles, and she is known for her unique abstract and abstract expressionist works.
About Face and About Face Volume 2 include works which highlight the artists unique interpretations of faces. The series includes drawings, paintings, digital creations, and even abstract faces which play on the viewers perspective. Simenona enjoys exploring the definition of faces, using surrealism to express various themes and interesting symbolism.
Viewers of Simenona's art collections are always impressed by her uncanny ability to capture moments, feelings and expressions with her skillful and thoughtful compositions of the canvas. Art fans are in for an exciting visual ride with the artists latest releases, an experience that only a creator of her caliber could provide. Each piece of work is an adventure for the eyes, and her latest books contain some of her most interesting works.
In addition to visual arts, Simenona is an actor, singer/songwriter, director, inventor, researcher, writer and entrepreneur. She made her television debut in 2003 on the WB20, and is most well known for her work on the Disney Channel's "Behind the Ears" and her role in the 2012 film Alex Cross. The Awakening, Simenona's first EP was released in 2012, followed by the EP, Can't Stop in 2013. She has started her own record label, Anonemis Records, on which she released the 2018 album, Equilibrium.
Simenona is the founder and president of Sioni Academy, which focuses on developing self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-assurance in children. Her production company, Sioni Entertainment, currently focuses on documentaries and public service announcements, and works with various organizations that advocate for a variety of causes including lupus, invisible illnesses, sexual assault, arts education, bullying, and poverty. In addition, she is the creator and CEO of Certainly Her Magazine, which focuses on empowering women. She is also the founder of Scigenity Tech.
