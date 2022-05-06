Event to be held May 28 at 9:00 AM
DUNCAN, Okla., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Simmons Center will honor both Veterans and Active-Duty servicemen and women during the upcoming Memorial 5k Fun Run and Walk later this month in Duncan. The event will be held on Saturday, May 28th and will begin at 9:00 AM. The day will begin with a flag salute and National Anthem by Lexi Spruill. In addition, name tags will be available for attendees to write the name of someone to honor while participating. Small flags will also be given to attendees to write the name of their choice of Honoree, which will be placed in the ground along the Heritage Trails where the 5K will be held. The hope is that many local Veterans and Active Duty will be there to participate. If unable to participate in the 5k, the venue and staff would be honored to have any attend the flag salute and National Anthem.
The cost to enter is $25.00 for Simmons Center members and $35.00 for non-members. Veterans will receive a discounted price of $15.00. The admission cost includes a t-shirt if signed up by May 20, 2022, at 5:00 PM.
The Simmons Center will also offer a free weekend to Veterans during the Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29, 2022. The Simmons Center is a non-profit recreational facility, convention center, and theatre located in Duncan, OK. With workout facilities, exercise classes, an indoor walking track, over 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and a 750-seat theatre, the Simmons Center's mission is to unite recreation, performing arts, and conventions to build a healthier lifestyle for all.
For more information, please visit http://www.simmonscenter.com or call 580-252-2900.
Media Contact
Teri Knox, Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau, 5802522900, tourism@simmonscenter.com
SOURCE Simmons Center