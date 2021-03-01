SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr has announced celebrity chef, Emmy-winning TV personality and Soul Food cookbook author Carla Hall as keynote speaker for MOMENTOUS 2021, a virtual CX conference scheduled for April 6-8, 2021. The multi-faceted motivational speaker will give a candid, comedic presentation on how facing fears can give way to growth and transformation.
"Growing customer demand for in-the-moment responses to their needs is rapidly transforming the dynamic of customer experience. Only those CX teams ready to embrace this NOW Customer will be positioned to turn their customers into fans," said Daniel Rodriguez, CMO of Simplr, a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution. "Carla Hall can speak to the benefits of facing down fear of the unknown, something we believe the practice of CX needs now. Carla and our growing list of talented CX industry speakers will deliver an energizing and enlightening conference experience designed to help attendees shape the future of how companies engage with their customers."
Among the industry experts joining Carla Hall in speaking at MOMENTOUS 2021 are:
- Jared Carver, VP/GM North America Converse
- Catherine Sproul, Vice President, L'Oreal Luxe North America
- Stephanie Stafford, Director, Customer Experience, YETI
- Jessica Province, Fan Service and Experience Manager, KEEN Footwear
- Jasmine Lombardi, Chief Customer Officer, Locus Robotics
- Kalpana Chandrasekhar, COO, Biteable
- Tarikh Campbell, D&I Business Program Manager, Microsoft
- Lynsey Thornton, Managing Director US West, Shopify
- Lauren Volpe, Chief Experience Officer, Quadpay
- Nicole France, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research
- Amy Lin, Product Marketing Manager, Zendesk
- Philippe Roireau, Head of Partnerships, Gorgias
- Alex Vidaeff, Customer Experience Manager, ANINE BING
- Alexandria Collis, Director of Customer Experience, Princess Polly
- Tish Bivins, Senior Director, Field Operations, Asurion
- Patrick Carney, Global Head of Customer Experience and Retention, 4ocean PBC
- Megan Merrick, Online Engagement Manager, Freshly
- Mike McCarron, VP of Strategic Alliances, Gladly
- Shannon Jimenez, Senior Support Manager, Calendly
Several sessions are planned for each day of the conference. Topics include:
- The Next Evolution of the Customer Contact Center
- Which Pandemic Consumer Trends Are Here to Stay
- Evolving Your CX KPIs for an Evolving Customer
- What's NOW and Next for Social Media and Customer Care
- Why CX Leadership Starts with EX
- Cracking the Code on Live Chat
- How to Meet the Expectations of Gen-Z Consumers
Visit https://events.simplr.ai/momentous for more information and to reserve a space.
About Simplr
Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplr-adds-carla-hall-to-momentous-2021-conference-lineup-301237363.html
SOURCE Simplr