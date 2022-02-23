REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, a leading provider of employee experience software, announced it has been named a "Leader" among the top Intranet Platform providers by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2022. Simpplr was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q1 2022 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, Intranet Platforms. In this evaluation, Simpplr's top scores were for AI and Analytics, Architecture and Administration, and Employee Communications.
The Forrester Wave™ methodology includes a rigorous process of surveys and scenario-based demos addressing Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. For the report, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of the twelve most significant Intranet Platform providers. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps technology architecture and delivery professionals, along with their internal communications peers, select the right one for their needs.
Author of this Forrester Wave™ research, Cheryl McKinnon, stated in the report, "Simpplr stands out with AI-powered content and communication delivery tools. Simpplr's cloud-native intranet and communication platform continues to evolve, meeting the challenges of hybrid and remote work. Its strategy is to help EX leaders in distributed workforces stay connected to employees, and this translates into a roadmap that includes more real-time reporting, sentiment analysis, and contextual delivery of content and communications to specific personas."
"We're honored. This assessment gives all of us at Simpplr an opportunity to pause and appreciate a lot of hard work," said Dhiraj Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Simpplr. "We're even more excited about what the future holds and how our broader employee experience vision is gaining traction."
Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2022: Report at https://www.simpplr.com/forrester-wave-intranet-software-platforms/
About Simpplr
Simpplr provides employee experience software that helps companies connect and align employees. With what Simpplr calls Live EX, the platform helps companies communicate better in a distributed world and measures an organization's heartbeat by understanding employee alignment and sentiment in real time. Ultimately, Simpplr aims to enable more positive work environments by helping organizations be more open and caring.
Trusted by leading brands, including DocuSign, Eurostar, and AAA, our customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement and retention, and accelerated business performance.
Simpplr is headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital.
