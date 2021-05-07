REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, the premiere employee communications platform, has been recognized as a winner of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities, and management practices.
In addition to this recognition, Simpplr has been praised as a top Bay Area employer with high marks by employees on review sites such as Glassdoor and a previous win as a SFBT's Best Places to Work in 2020. The company is growing at a rapid pace with plans to double its workforce within the coming year.
"Every day, our employees inspire us to build a more inclusive, diverse, and welcoming company whose success is driven directly by the success of our employees," said Dhiraj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Simpplr. "Throughout 2020, our employees have adapted to new work environments and scenarios. The company collectively came together to ensure work-life balance and proper support were accessible to all."
Simpplr's growth is fostered by the success of its platform and validation by the market for a virtual headquarters solution. In 2020 alone, Simpplr grew annual recurring revenue by 130% while serving more than 300 customers at a 97% retention rate. As the company continues to lead the modern intranet market, it needs the best talent to help sustain its growth. Simpplr plans on increasing its hiring plans over the next year and welcomes the best talent to apply.
About Simpplr
Simpplr is today's modern employee intranet. Our software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections. We pride ourselves on our incredible user experience. Our product's employee adoption rates are multiples higher than industry averages. And it integrates well with other world-class, cloud-based technologies. Learn more at http://www.simpplr.com
About 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal send surveys directly to employees, who then answered a series of questions about their work-life. Employees rated their company on critical subjects, including work-life balance, compensation, benefits, and more. The employers administered the survey through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices, we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.
