BALTIMORE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its "Sinclair Cares: Your Neighbor Needs You" initiative in partnership with the Salvation Army, which will raise money for those who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The initiative, which kicks off Tuesday, March 31st, encourages viewers across the nation to help support fellow Americans impacted by the global pandemic. All Sinclair-owned outlets will engage in on-air, digital and social media efforts to support this effort, and the company will match donations up to $100,000.
With schools closing, hourly work becoming scarce, widespread job losses, and shortages of basic needs, many Americans don't have the financial means to support their families. To help ease the pain during this tumultuous time, each Sinclair outlet will work with its local Salvation Army field office to identify community members who have been drastically impacted by COVID-19. Viewers are encouraged to contact their local Salvation Army field offices to either put forth a neighbor in need, or to ask for personal assistance. Help can come in the form of monetary donations or specific goods.
"Now more than ever, Americans are relying on local news to stay informed about how this global pandemic is impacting the health and safety of their communities," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "This unprecedented crisis calls for unity and compassion. In that spirit, we are proud to partner with local Salvation Army offices and humbly ask that viewers who have the means to support their neighbors during this challenging time donate what they can."
Since 2017, Sinclair has worked with the Salvation Army to aid in multiple relief efforts, including Huricanes Harvey, Florence, and Michael, as well as the Midwest Bomb Cyclone, Carr Fire and recent Nashville Tornadoes. Collectively, these efforts have raised over $2 million.
Sinclair will continue to provide viewers with continued coverage of COVID-19, and its unprecedented impact on local communities across the country.
Beginning on March 31st, donations for the "Sinclair Cares: Your Neighbor Needs You" initiative can be made at https://salarmy.us/SinclairCares.
