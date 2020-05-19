BALTIMORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates 18 of its news stations and partner stations for being honored with the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding journalism. Among the winners are: WBFF (Baltimore, MD), KOMO (Seattle, WA), WICS (Springfield, IL), KTUL (Tulsa, OK), WJLA (Washington, DC), KRCG (Jefferson City, MO), WPMI (Mobile, AL), WHAM (Rochester, NY), WJAR (Providence, RI), WSET (Lynchburg, VA), KATV (Little Rock, AR), KMPH (Fresno, CA), KTXS (Abilene, TX), WSTM (Syracuse, NY), KEYE (Austin, TX), KBAK (Bakersfield, CA), WCIV (Mt. Pleasant, SC) and WPDE (Florence, SC). The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor local and national newsrooms with outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
"We are delighted that Sinclair and its partner station-owners have been recognized for the hard work their thousands of journalists at local news stations have put into investigating and reporting on issues that matter and impact their communities," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "These awards reinforce our commitment to delivering the best-in-class news coverage in the most meaningful and accurate way."
The Baltimore WBFF newsroom received four awards for its continuous coverage of 'What Transparency Looks Like,' a years-long investigation into the alleged lack of transparency involving the Baltimore City school system. Thanks to the work of Project Baltimore, a Baltimore City Circuit Judge ruled against the city school board for not providing documents in an internal investigation into grade fixing allegations. This was not only a win for the journalists working on the story, but more importantly, for the parents and students of the Baltimore City schools. This marks the second year in a row that Project Baltimore has been honored with this award.
WPMI in Mobile was honored with the Overall Excellence award in the Small Market category, for a compilation of work which included their "Terror in Alabama" series and a series of reports investigating illegal cemeteries. Newsrooms WJAR in Providence and WSTM in Syracuse won for best newscast in their regions for NBC 10 News at 6:00 and WSTM 6PM Newscast, respectively.
KOMO in Seattle won for best newscast in its region for its coverage of the Deadly Seattle Crane Collapse, and also received an award in the documentary category for 'Seattle is Dying,' a real-time look into the reality of drug addiction and homelessness that exists throughout the city. In addition, KOMO Radio won in the Breaking News Coverage category for its reporting of the Lake City Shooting, Continuing Coverage for its reporting for 'Boeing's Year of Crisis,' as well as Best Newscast for The KOMO Morning News.
WICS in Springfield was honored for its 'Project Illinois: Justice For Ta'Naja Special,' in-depth investigation involving the state's Department of Child and Family Services after the tragic death of Ta'Naja Barnes.
Lastly, WJLA in Washington, DC received an award for Excellence in Social Media and Best News Series for its 'Uber/Lyft Driver Price Manipulation,' and KATV's Little Rock newsroom was honored for its podcast 'Timeline: The Disappearance of Cassie Compton,' which examined the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl in Stuttgart, AR. WCIV in Mt. Pleasant won in the Sports Reporting category for reporting on The McKissick Legacy.
The full list of winners can be viewed at the Radio Television Digital News Association website.
About Sinclair
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.