MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Sing to Say launched its brand new app, Sing to Say Foundations on Android and Amazon. Building on the success of the original Sing to Say for iOS, this new version was created specifically for android tablet users.
By using short, simple songs and entertaining animations, Sing to Say Foundations teaches the meaning of words in a playful, easy-to-understand manner. We use music to build vocabulary and provide a path for expressive language for children with autism.
The app includes a wide variety of themed word "packs" such as the Personal Care Pack or the Family Pack, each containing songs related to that theme. Foundations also offers the opportunity to check for retention and learning.
Through our research with the Berklee College of Music and consultation with parents, educators and therapists, we learned that music activates parts of the brain different from the spoken language centers, which is very helpful in teaching language and fostering communication.
"We know that children with autism can often sing what they cannot say," says co-founder Neil Smolar. "We created specialized songs to bridge to the language centers."
If you're interested in learning more about Sing to Say Foundations, please visit singtosayfoundations.com, We're also on Instagram and Facebook. We'd love to hear from you!
The Sing to Say Foundations app is available on Android and Amazon.
