Nashville-based Pop Singer Songwriter Autumn Knight releases 1st Holiday Duet with life partner, bass player/collaborator Hovland. They met in Gospel Choir while attending Berklee College of Music. Having lost both her mother and father in her 20's, Autumn reflects on a nostalgic sentimental Christmas season without her parents. "This is my first recorded holiday song — a double entendres about the Holidays with and without our loved ones," says Knight. "I wanted to create a song that captures the Christmas spirit for all — on earth and in eternity."
'Christmas Without You' has an upbeat emotional melody with relatable lyrics. Makes you want to cuddle by a fire and share the holidays with someone special.
Consistent with her positive mindset despite early tragedies, Autumn continues to release songs to inspire hope and happiness backed by her strong vocals. Her recent release, 'Don't Ask Why' was featured in Dr. Wayne Dyer's in Dr. Wayne Dyer's audiobook, Top 10 Secrets for Success and Inner Peace. Autumn was invited to perform live while attending a Wayne Dyer Retreat at Miraval Arizona, on a special Father/Daughter trip. Dr. Dyer's popular series can be viewed on Netflix.
According to one dedicated fan, "I've listened to almost all of the the Wayne Dyer material on Audible and was so impressed with your live acapella performance and inspiring lyrics. So glad I found you on Facebook," said Sam Torode.
Harnessing tech for virtual concerts, digital media, merch and more, Knight's Spotify numbers continue to climb with a record breaking year despite the pandemic, says Manager Robyn Levin.
Ending the year strong with a new music video, 'Outline', a brand new Christmas song and performing private and corporate concerts, Autumn continues to engage with and inspire her fans.
"There was a flood of great comments in the chat section from our sales team around the country, so I know they all enjoyed it too. Autumn is incredibly talented and we are thrilled to have received this live virtual performance." Kendal McNeely, BioTE
Follow Autumn Knight on social media at: https://linktr.ee/AutumnKnight.
