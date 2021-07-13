NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3x Grammy nominee Brian Courtney Wilson releases the STILL (DELUXE) digital album today. The updated album features all of the popular tracks from the original 2020 version and two newly recorded duets. The new singles are the reimagining of the black love classic "Be Real Black For Me," featuring Ledisi, and the retooled "Fear Is Not Welcome" with Lady A's Hillary Scott.
These exceptional partnerships with multi-Platinum trio's Hillary Scott and Grammy Award winning artist, Ledisi demonstrate both the broad influence of Gospel music and Brian's ability to transcend specific 'genres.'
Well-known as a singer-songwriter who consistently bridges the sound of Gospel, R&B, and Soul. And as someone who continually reaches outside of the box, Brian Courtney Wilson maintains his signature smooth style in each rendition.
In addition to the Donny Hathaway / Roberta Flack Classic "Be Real Black For Me," and the power-filled worship ballad "Fear Is Not Welcome," STILL (DELUXE) offers original recordings from the 8-track LP, including the groovy "Sure As," and the meaningful ballad "Waiting."
