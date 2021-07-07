LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eye-Popping, Pulse-Pounding Film Lensed at Carey Mansion in Rhode Island

Indie Pop singer/songwriter Em (Emily Wachspress) brings a history-rich and fathoms-deep romanticism to the luxurious music video for her latest single, "Hear Your Love" (premiering Wednesday, July 7 on YouTube - from her new album – DEAR LIFE). To a tender beat and stark, resonant piano, a 19th century Em is shown in a majestic castle writing a letter with a feather quill pen to a far way lover, Giuseppe. She stays connected to him through the spiritual supernatural magic of a song – their song – that begins by playing on a sparkling antique music box. The video beautifully captures the deep longing of love as refracted through Em's historically accurate homage to her family's Russian roots.

"'Hear Your Love' is about the unity two lovers have inside the music," Em shares. "No matter how far apart…even different lifetimes...the music sparks and reignites the fire and passion between them when they were madly in love."

"Hear Your Love" music video -- https://youtu.be/DMwoH9Lq3Xs

No detail went undefined in bringing to life this epic depiction of love's undying splendor from somewhere in time. Starting with the to die for location of Carey Mansion, a.k.a. Seaview Terrace (a structure designed in the style of the French Renaissance Châteauesque in Newport, Rhode Island), the scene is set from the opening establishing shot. Director David E. West filmed the original working video that was then conjured into the mystic by editor Evan Carp and his team at Sunset Edit, animating her dream with fairy dust and golden aura halos of purity. Awe-inspiring assistance came from location manager Denis Bettencourt, costumer Bethany Joy, prop mistress Tiffany Sutton and production manager Tracey Pine. The winning result gorges your senses with heartwarming personal effects of ageless-timeless aching amor sure to steal your heart for repeated viewings.

Most personal was Em's utilization of her real-life boyfriend cast as her enigmatic and fair love interest, her mother Lyn whose deft hands drafted the elegant calligraphy for all the handwritten letters scribed by candlelight, and a magical music box that goes through dazzling transformations with a heartbeat all its own.

"It's a super spiritual story of pure love on a divine level," Em concludes.

DEAR LIFE CD debuts October 2021 on The Sound of LA

