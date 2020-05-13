NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York area based label/management company, AHM Media, will release singer/songwriter Jaclyn Manfredi's new video, "Lost Me," on May 29th. Manfredi released the audio track for "Lost Me" in April, and is excited for fans to see the new video.
The new music video of "Lost Me," filmed in Brooklyn, New York, and directed by Buenos Aires based director/photographer, Loli Laboureau, whose credits include work for Vogue, Chanel, and New York Fashion Week, is a departure from Manfredi's sound on her last EP released in 2019, titled "Psychic." Her new material shows the emerging talent's strength in her songwriting, as she embraces her R&B roots along the lines of Stevie Wonder and contemporaries like Jorja Smith.
Manfredi, 20, generated attention with her rich vocal tone and R&B songwriting style, signing at New York City's famed Apollo Theater. She was also featured on a track for a SONY/ATV backed Motown tribute of classic Motown songs, on which she sings a rousing rendition of the Isley Bros. Classic, "It's Your Thing."
"Jaclyn creates her own genre, she's so artistic. 'Lost Me' has everything to become a success!" was how one popular new music blog reviewed the song.
Manfredi's vocal mentor, renowned vocal coach, Don Lawrence (Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera), was also particularly impressed with her work on this song.
Manfredi's new video for "Lost Me" will be available to watch on the artist's official YouTube channel. "Lost Me" was produced by AHM Media's Alex Houton and mixed by 6X GRAMMY™ winning mixing engineer, Brian Vibberts, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming/download platforms.
For more information visit http://www.jaclynmanfredi.com.
About AHM Media: AHM Media is a New York City area based music production/management company led by Alex Houton. Houton is a producer, songwriter, and manager, who has worked with signed and emerging artists for all of the major record labels. For more information about AHM Media, visit http://www.alexhouton.com .
Media photos and artist one sheet available at http://bit.ly/32HMkzL .
Private pre-release video link for "Lost Me" at https://vimeo.com/406319340/398cee548d
Media Contact:
Alex Houton
AHM Media
(732) 915-9937
239724@email4pr.com