FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tivoli Discovery Series for emerging artists presents modern day troubadour Matt Nakoa at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM.
Admission is $10 in advance or pay-what-you-want at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street.
Matt Nakoa is equally at home performing piano concertos in the New York bar scene as he is rocking on stage with Tom Rush. A modern-day troubadour, Nakoa is a multi-instrumentalist from New York state who began his musical career playing piano as a teenager. After graduating from high school, Nakoa studied music theory and vocalization at the Berklee College of Music, and then began performing weekly at the coveted Brandy's Piano Bar in Manhattan. Nakoa has toured internationally following the release of his first two albums. His first album, Light In The Dark, 2012, featured a full bodied pop score, and his second release, A Dozen Other Loves, 2014, showcased Nakoa's softer side with its deep acoustic cuts. His musical agility has turned the heads of fans, the White House, and international stars alike. Nakoa has rubbed elbows with some of today's top artists including Tom Rush, St. Vincent, and Esperanza Spalding.
For your convenience below is a link to photos and video of the artist on his website. https://mattnakoa.com/ A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
Media Contact
Barbara Hiller, Weinberg Center for Performing Arts, 301-600-2868, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov
SOURCE Weinberg Center for Performing Arts