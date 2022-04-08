Due for release on all major online music platforms on April 8th, 2022, "Everything" marks a pivotal moment in the veteran singers music career with her latest endeavor being a clear departure from her epic freestyle ballads of years ago. The track itself exemplifies "everything" that Wendy can do with her diverse range of vocal capabilities.
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year, veteran singer and songwriter Wendy Scanlan is finally back to grace the world's ears once again, this time on one of the latest tracks slated for release from the forever infamous Tazmania Records camp on April 8th of this year. "Everything", produced by Julian Scanlan a.k.a. Slushii (yes, that Slushii, and yes, her son) as well as Dark Intensity, is a song which features a refreshing interpretation of Wendy's vocal capabilities whose professional music career spans more than two decades.
Coming back strong with a departure from the trademark freestyle sound which the sum of her fans have grown fond of over the past 25 years, her latest hit will still sound wildly familiar to avid listeners who enjoy her past discography which include the major club smashes "I Know", "Goodbye", "I Want You Back", and more recently the epic freestyle banger produced by the Santana Twins, "If I Tell You". Scanlan's past releases have also been featured on countless DJ mix compilations spanning from 1995 through today.
With a new sound in tow, "Everything" has literally "everything" it needs to be the quintessential #Summer2022 radio-ready vocal tune of the season. A track that's not only sonically inviting but teeming with playfulness, "Everything" features equally playful piano chords that caress the listener's ears like sweet cotton candy-laden pillows, along with apparently much needed and extra bouncy Melbourne-style kicks and pumping basslines which carry the melody as gliding vocal samples seemingly toy along with the entire experience. Adding in a gated vocal effect for good measure, "Everything" seems like it could have been rinsed through "everything" in the realm of modern day dance music production, in one of the most artistic ways possible.
Download or stream "Everything" on the following platforms when it's available April 8th:
Beatport: bit.ly/3DB2OMu | Traxsource: bit.ly/3uRklf | Amazon: amzn.to/375YYPf | iTunes: apple.co/3J9Ar97 | Apple Music: apple.co/3K4vgc8 | Spotify: spoti.fi/3qVFCmP | Deezer: bit.ly/3uRndsD
