MADISON, Wis., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification service provider, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected Singlewire's InformaCast as the winner of its "Best Technology Solution for Student Safety award for the second year in a row. Singlewire Software was recognized for its InformaCast with Zoom Phone solution.
"We ae always working to provide K-12 schools with the solutions they need to keep students and staff safe," said Pat Scheckel, VP of product management for Singlewire Software. "This award highlights the importance of mass notification with regard to student safety."
InformaCast with Zoom Phone is the latest mass notification offering from Singlewire Software that can be deployed in K12 schools across the country to enhance student safety and communication. It allows K12 schools and districts to prebuild and customize messages for any kind of incident that threatens student safety. InformaCast offers unparalleled speed and reach for schools to quickly get out messages that reach everyone with the information they need to stay out of harm's way. The system can integrate with many technologies schools already have in place, making it a low-cost option for enhancing student safety.
In addition to delivering messages to Zoom Phones, InformaCast can deliver messages to IP speakers, desktop computers, digital signage, mobile devices and more as live or recorded audio, phone calls, emails, SMS text messages, push notification, pop-up alerts and other delivery methods to ensure that no one misses a message that impacts their safety. InformaCast offers a number of easy methods for triggering, including physical and virtual panic buttons, inbound emails, monitored RSS and CAP feeds, contact closures, speed dials, a mobile app and more.
"When a safety incident occurs, school leaders need to be able send messages out quickly to protect their students. InformaCast with Zoom Phone enables schools to quickly trigger messages to get the word out the moment an incident occurs," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "InformaCast is one of the only mass notification solutions available that utilizes a single platform to reach on-premises and mobile devices with critical safety messages. Congratulations to Singlewire for winning our 'Best Technology Solution for Student Safety' for the second straight year."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
To learn more about how InformaCast with Zoom Phone can help K12 schools enhance student safety, visit https://www.singlewire.com/informacast-k12-education.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
