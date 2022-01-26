NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SIP Forum announced today that it will once again produce a virtual version of its acclaimed SIPNOC conference – SIPNOC 2022 – which will feature a comprehensive webinar series focusing on the challenges and opportunities related to the deployment of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework.
SIPNOC 2022 will take place during a period of five days, from March 21 through March 25th, 2022, and will build on the success of the SIP Forum's July 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT and 2020's SIPNOC 2020 virtual conference, which both earned high praise from attendees for their educational, technical and regulatory content that focused on the real-world challenges service providers face when deploying STIR/SHAKEN.
The SIP Forum is also proud to announce that a number of leading companies are supporting SIPNOC 2022 through their generous support as sponsors, including Diamond Sponsor Neustar; Gold Sponsors Comcast, ECG, First Orion, Hiya, and Metaswitch; and Silver Sponsors Ribbon Communications and Telnyx. For more information about SIPNOC 2022 sponsors, please visit https://www.sipforum.org/news-events/sipnoc-2022-overview/#sponsors.
Developed jointly by the SIP Forum and ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) to efficiently implement the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) STIR (for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) standard, SHAKEN (for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) defines a mechanism to verify the calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks.
Together, STIR/SHAKEN offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party as well as the origin of the call — what is known as "attestation" — for the first time in the network. Giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers makes it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.
The Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, commonly known as the "TRACED Act" (S.151), was signed into law on December 30, 2019, and authorizes the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue additional civil penalties on individuals who intentionally violate restrictions on the use of automated telephone equipment (i.e., illegal robocalls and spoofing); and directs the FCC to require voice service providers to offer call authentication technologies (i.e., STIR/SHAKEN) to consumers.
"The battle continues to effectively combat the scourge of illegal robocalls, caller ID spoofing and phone-based fraud, and there is still much work to be done," said Marc Robins, SIPNOC 2022 Program Chair, and SIP Forum President and Managing Director.
"With the latest release by the FCC of the Fifth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in CG Docket No. 17-59 and the Fourth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in WC Docket No. 17-97 proposing new caller ID authentication and robocall mitigation obligations on gateway providers in an effort to curb foreign-originated illegal robocalls, there is a continuing need for the telecommunications industry to gather, discuss and respond with well-considered action. This, and a host of other issues such as the rising tide of Robotexts, the 607/608 call blocking codes, and the challenges of diversion (a.k.a. call forwarding), as well as the emergence of exciting new opportunities such as Branded Calling, also point to the continuing need to provide industry stakeholders the essential information they need to tackle their technological, logistical, business, regulatory and enforcement challenges."
SIPNOC 2022 will feature a series of webinars that focus on issues critical to the reliable and successful deployment and operation of STIR/SHAKEN in today's IP-based network environments, as well as associated topics including discussion of the ramifications of governmental regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions and critical security issues.
SIPNOC 2022 will feature timely content such as:
- Update on the STIR/SHAKEN Framework and IP-NNI Task Force Milestones
- Branded Calling
- The 607/608 Call Blocking Notification Codes Issue
- The Challenges with Diversion, aka Call Forwarding
- Effective Strategies for Combating Robotexts
- The Vital Role of Call Analytics in the SHAKEN Ecosystem
- Out-Of-Band SHAKEN solutions
- Mitigating Foreign-Originated Robocalls
- International Regulatory Considerations
- Review of Recent FCC Reports and Orders and other Regulatory Activities
- Is there any value in "C" Attestation? The Evolving Model for Attestation
- Strengthening the Robocall Mitigation Database
- Update from the STI-GA
- Delegated Certificates and Call Identity Challenges
- RCD (Rich Call Data) and other Call Validation Display Framework Solutions
- Robocall Mitigation Best-Practices
- Considerations for Management, Performance and Troubleshooting
- Know Your Customer and other Trusted Customer Solutions
- OTT IP Interconnection and other Challenges
SIPNOC 2022 will offer actionable information for all industry stakeholders in the Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing elimination/mitigation ecosystem, including telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, cable operators, and wireless network operators, as well as governmental regulators and agencies, regulatory attorneys with state and federal jurisdictions, equipment manufacturers and mobile product developers, device integration specialists, large enterprise service assurance operations and IT/communications staff, government agencies, customer care/contact centers, and application providers and data analytics firms.
