Croquet and Tilt Five have been named winners of the AWE 2022 Auggie Awards
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Croquet Corporation and Tilt Five, Inc have been named winners of the AWE (Augmented World Expo) 2022 Auggie Awards at Santa Clara, CA.
The annual Auggie Awards are among the most highly regarded AR & VR industry awards in the world. SIP GP is thrilled to support two of the recognized companies in their journey to revolutionize the industry.
"We are exceptionally excited to have two of our portfolio companies recognized in such a visible and meaningful way. Both of these teams are doing remarkable work and they deserve enormous credit for their deeply impactful contributions," said Jeffrey Smith, General Partner of SIP GP.
Croquet is the developer of Croquet OS, the first open Metaverse operating system, enabling web and web3 developers to quickly build high performance virtual worlds that can be published anywhere. The company competed in the "Startup to Watch" category against a total of 100 nominees.
"Croquet is honored by our Auggie Award at AWE. I believe we stood out for having built an accessible, open and decentralized Operating System for the Metaverse where most of the other competitors were applications," said David A Smith, CTO at Croquet.
Tilt Five, developer of the world's first holographic tabletop AR system, competed in the "Best Game / Toy" category. The company competed against best-in-class VR and AR gamemakers, including Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB and Schell Games.
Chief Business Officer, Hans ten Cate, accepted the award stating, "This means an incredible amount to us. It's been a long journey for this technology to really take shape and get into the hands of so many people. And we're just beginning... we can't wait to see what you all do with it!"
