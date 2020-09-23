SIPA 48th Annual Benefit To Honor Filipino American Visionaries And Raise Funds For Major Redevelopment In Historic Filipinotown L.A.

--"Vision for Tomorrow" Benefit to Recognize Comedian Jo Koy and Fil-Am Community Leaders; Presenters Ava DuVernay, H.E.R., Lea Salonga, and More Join in Support of Search to Involve Pilipino Americans and Its Vision to Build New 'HiFi Collective' Mixed-Use Development--