WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd has partnered with Skyy John of Tipsy Bartender, the most followed bartender in the world with 38 million followers across socials, to release "Wine Cocktails with @tipsybartender," an in-app collaboration featuring wine-based cocktail recipes.
Live on the Sippd app for one month, users can learn how to make five of Tipsy Bartender's most popular wine-based cocktails and shop the best wines for the recipe and their palate. Featuring the following cocktail and wine-infused treats, Sippd's AI-powered Taste Match technology curates a personalized list of the best bottles under $25 for each recipe:
All Tipsy Bartender recipes featured on the Home page of the Sippd app link to the step-by-step written instructions and a short video of how to make each 5-ingredient-or-less cocktail, allowing for a quick, convenient, and fun summertime activity at home. Besides seeing their individualized 1% to 100% Taste Match score for each bottle - signifying how closely the wine aligns to a user's palate - users will also see tasting notes, food pairings, community reviews and more, to help them select the best wine for the cocktail and the occasion.
"As the world is starting to regain a sense of normalcy, consumers are looking for ways to enjoy wine with friends and family. And they want convenience, versatility, value, and fresh product discovery when searching for it," says CEO and Co-Founder of Sippd, Blake Hershey. "Tipsy Bartender is known for creating exquisite, out-of-the-box drinks and now Sippd is making it easy to recreate his wine-based cocktails with the top Taste Match wines you're sure to love."
Along with the addition of the "Wine Cocktails with @tipsybartender" collection, Sippd has also updated its seasonal wine list, "I Just Love the Seasons: Summer Edition" collection. Aimed toward further simplifying consumer's wine purchasing decisions by serving up relevant and trendy wine options, the collection features themes like "European Summer" to explore bottles from the top 5 most-traveled European countries, "The Perfect Cookout" to browse bottles to pair with grilled foods, and "Summer Evening Reds" to shop wines light, dry reds that go down well once chilled.
To shop both summer collections, consumers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores, and scroll down on the Home page. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Communications Manager, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.
About Sippd
Sippd empowers people to focus on enjoying their wine, not ordering it. Combining artificial intelligence and wine, Sippd helps wine lovers find and order wines that match their tastes. With our Taste Match capabilities, we're able to provide you with personalized wine recommendations that continually evolves with your preferences, so you can effortlessly order the perfect bottle every time. Stop wasting your money on bottles you don't like and instead, simplify and transform your online wine experience with Sippd, the AI-powered personal sommelier that knows your palate. Sippd's free mobile app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play store. For more information, visit sippd.com.
