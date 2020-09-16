SiriusXM and CNN Expand Broadcast Relationship with Launch of "CNN Originals" Channel on September 18

The new SiriusXM channel will air award-winning non-fiction series from CNN and HLN Notable series will include "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell," "Forensic Files II," and "Very Scary People" hosted by Donnie Wahlberg