NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, on the originally scheduled dates for the playing of the 84th Masters Tournament, SiriusXM will offer listeners across the country re-broadcasts of the thrilling final rounds of seven memorable Masters.
From Wednesday, April 8, through Sunday, April 12, listeners can re-live classic Masters moments including Jack Nicklaus' historic second-nine charge in 1986, Tiger Woods' memorable wins in 1997, 2005 and 2019, and emotional and exciting victories by Phil Mickelson (2004), Bubba Watson (2012) and Adam Scott (2013).
The special Masters programming will be available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92), and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.
"Masters week is a special time on the calendar for many sports fans, and we wanted to mark the week with programming that celebrates the Tournament, its history and great performances from this iconic sporting event," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "These shot by shot replays will transport listeners back to thrilling classic moments of this Tournament, and it's great to be able to offer this programming to everyone, including non-subscribers, through our free streaming access happening now."
SiriusXM's Classic Masters broadcasts will feature these memorable Sunday finishes:
1986 Masters - The 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus hadn't won a major championship in six years. But over the final 10 holes on Sunday, the Golden Bear plays some of the most stirring golf ever seen, shooting an astounding six under on the second nine to win a record sixth Green Jacket. Airs Wednesday, April 8 (3:00-7:00 pm ET)
2012 Masters - An exciting Sunday round, that featured four players holding at least a share of the lead, saw Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen tied after the 72nd hole. After a spectacular second shot from the woods on the second playoff hole, Watson wins his first Green Jacket. Airs Thursday, April 9 (2:00-7:00 pm ET)
1997 Masters - Tiger Woods' first Green Jacket, and his first of 15 major championship wins, announced his arrival as a towering figure in golf. At age 21, playing in only his third Masters, Woods set a total of 20 Masters records and tied six others. Airs Thursday, April 9 (7:00-11:00 pm ET)
2013 Masters - Adam Scott defeats Angel Cabrera on the second playoff hole for his first major victory, becoming the first Masters champion from Australia. Airs Friday, April 10 (12:00-6:00 pm ET)
2005 Masters – The 2005 Tournament featured one of the most famous shots in golf history, Tiger Woods' dramatic chip-in at 16. In the face of Chris DiMarco's valiant Sunday charge, Woods sinks a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to claim his fourth Green Jacket. Airs Friday, April 10 (6:00 pm - midnight ET)
2004 Masters - In one of the most exciting second-nine performances in Masters history, Phil Mickelson duels Ernie Els, with Mickelson ultimately securing a victory with an 18-foot birdie putt on 18 to claim his first Green Jacket and the first major championship victory of his career. Airs Saturday, April 11 (2:00-6:00 pm ET)
2019 Masters - Eleven years after his last major win, and 14 years since his last Masters victory, Tiger Woods wins his fifth Green Jacket, topping a star-studded leader board by one stroke. Airs Sunday, April 12 (12:00-6:00 pm ET)
SiriusXM's exclusive programming this week will feature new shows hosted by Ben Crenshaw, a two-time Masters champion (1984, 1995), Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, Greg Norman, a nine-time top-10 finisher at the Masters, and many others.
Listeners will also hear interviews with past Masters champions, including Tom Watson (1977, 1981), Jordan Spieth (2015), Larry Mize (1987), Zach Johnson (2007), Trevor Immelman (2008), Charl Schwartzel (2011), Danny Willett (2016) and others.
For more info on what is airing and when, go to www.SiriusXM.com/GolfonSXM.
