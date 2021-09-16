MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has launched a new mobile app. The SITC Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) Mobile App is the first and only free open-access resource offering easy portable device access to recommendations on important aspects of immunotherapy treatment to help clinicians give patients with cancer hope for longer survival, better quality of life, and even, in some cases, a cure.
Immunotherapy is the standard of care for many cancers and SITC is the world's leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. As such, a key strategic initiative for the society is setting standards for the field, including CPGs that help clinicians determine how and when to treat their patients with immunotherapy.
"SITC's CPGs have become the gold standard for recommendations on immunotherapy from the world's leading experts," says Ashish M. Kamat, MD, MBBS, FACS, Chair of SITC's Cancer Immunotherapy Guidelines Oversight Committee. "As the field and available technology has advanced, the CPG App is a natural evolution to provide clinicians guidance on key considerations for immunotherapy, such as biomarkers, treatment selection, response monitoring, and patient support and quality of life."
Designed for busy doctors, nurses, and other advanced practice providers, the SITC CPG Mobile App is a one-stop shop for SITC CPGs, educational webinars, books, clinician and patient resources, and more.
"Our field moves quickly and busy clinicians need a quick-reference guide for our guideline recommendations and updates when new practice-changing data becomes available," says SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The SITC CPG Mobile App will be a valuable resource for cancer care providers, by providing guideline information and interactive tools to help design and carry out an immunotherapy treatment plan in a condensed and easily accessible format, wherever clinicians have access to a smartphone device."
Key App Features
- Timely updates to published CPGs when new practice-changing data or approvals become available
- Clean and simple navigation to quickly find relevant recommendations
- Interactive tools and tables at your fingertips to support clinical decision-making
- Toxicity-specific CPGs and tools to assist with management of irAEs
- Bookmarking and annotation capabilities throughout for future reference
- Advanced search functions for fast access to information on specific disease settings, agents or toxicities
- Companion educational offerings to enhance understanding of guideline recommendations
"SITC is committed to make cancer immunotherapy a standard of care and the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere, which is why we offer this app for free to the entire oncology community," says Hwu.
For more information, and to explore or download the SITC CPG Mobile App, please visit https://www.sitcancer.org/research/cancer-immunotherapy-guidelines/cpg-app.
About the SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Guidelines
The new SITC Clinical Practice Guidelines Mobile App is part of the broader SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Guidelines program that has produced a collection of a collection of clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) developed by multi-disciplinary panels of experts who draw from their own practical experience as well as evidence in the published literature and clinical trial data to develop evidence- and consensus-based recommendations on when and how to use immunotherapy to help improve outcomes for patients with cancer. You may read the entire series of CPGs in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), the society's open access, peer-reviewed online journal.
SITC's expanding catalogue of CPGs spans disease-state specific guidelines for several solid tumors including, but not limited to, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and genitourinary cancers, among other settings, guidelines on hematologic malignancies, as well as tumor-agnostic toxicity guidelines to assist clinicians with the management of immune-related adverse events. The CPGs are continuously evaluated for potential updates as new data becomes available.
About the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at http://www.sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
###
CONTACT:
NOTE FOR MEDIA: SITC can offer a demo of the app, graphics, information, details, etc
Media Contact
Thomas Martin, The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-313-6679, tmartin@sitcancer.org
SOURCE The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer