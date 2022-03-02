SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 14 years covering everything from courts and crime to marine research and military environmental technology for general circulation newspapers in Massachusetts, he shifted to technology reporting with eWEEK in 2000. During 16 years as a writer and editor there, Burt wrote about a range of topics, including datacenter infrastructure, networking, collaboration tools, the cloud and edge, CPUs, GPUs and PCs.
Since late 2016, he has freelanced for an array of new sites, such as The New Stack, Channel Futures, ITPro Today, eSecurity Planet, Channelnomics and The Next Platform. In his role with Situation Publishing, he will continue writing for The Next Platform about enterprise computing and datacenter infrastructure as well as covering cybersecurity and enterprise infrastructure for The Register.
'"It's exciting to be part of the growth at Situation Publishing and a great opportunity to continue working for The Next Platform, which has been a highly challenging and rewarding part of my career over the past five-plus years." Burt said. "The Next Platform, The Register and the other Situation Publishing sites are setting themselves up to expand their reach in a highly competitive space and it will be a lot of fun to help drive that."
"We're thrilled that Jeffrey is joining us to strengthen our enterprise IT coverage, particularly in the increasingly crucial area of information security," says Chris Williams, Editor in Chief at Situation Publishing. "Our readers will benefit greatly from Jeffrey's insight and reporting."
"There are few more respected, qualified journalists in the wide-ranging enterprise IT space," says Nicole Hemsoth, Deputy Editor in Chief at Situation Publishing. "Jeffrey's talents balanced between The Register, especially on the cybersecurity and enterprise infrastructure fronts, and The Next Platform represent a win for our expanding global editorial team."
