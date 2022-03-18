ATLANTA, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six attorneys from Atlanta law firm Cash Krugler Fredericks were again recognized in the 2022 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication. Andy Cash, David Krugler, Alwyn Fredericks, Shane Bartlett, Phil Henry, and Laura Vought were chosen as Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for only 5% of the practicing Bar. In addition, Cash and Fredericks were again named to the Top 100 List!
The Super Lawyers honor provides a window into who the legal industry believes are its most accomplished members. Selection is determined via a patented multi-part process, including nominations by other members of the Georgia Bar, independent research conducted by the Thomson Reuters editorial team, and a "blue ribbon review" by peers who rank high in the first two selection components.
About Cash Krugler Fredericks: The Georgia injury attorneys at Cash Krugler Fredericks bring over 150 years of combined experience to each client's case. The firm has obtained significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and their families, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The firm focuses on representing those who have suffered catastrophic injuries and/or wrongful death as a result of defective products, medical malpractice, elevator and escalator accidents, and serious car and trucking accidents.
