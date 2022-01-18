NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sketchfab Store, the go-to destination for content creators who need high-quality 3D models for their projects, is marking its 4-year anniversary on January 17, 2022. To celebrate, they will be forgoing their commission on 3D model sales for a four-day period, allowing all Store sellers to receive 100% of revenue from their sales. The event will begin on January 17, 2022 at 12 AM EST and end on January 20, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST.
2021 was a record-setting year for the Sketchfab Store, with over $1 million paid out in seller commissions and double the amount of sales that they had in 2020. After joining Epic Games in July 2021, the Sketchfab Store increased its seller commissions to 88%, bringing creator revenue share to an industry high and allowing every seller to earn more from each sale.
The Sketchfab Store is unique in the industry for allowing potential buyers to inspect model geometry, textures, and more via their model inspector. This focus on transparency and quality has driven an increase in loyalty buyers over the Store's lifetime.
Sketchfab's download API is integrated into over 100 applications and creation tools, allowing buyers access to their store purchases directly from their software of choice. And Sketchfab's automatic glTF and USDZ file conversion powers the creative projects of those who use engines such as Unreal Engine or Unity.
For those who are not yet selling on the Sketchfab Store but would like to, Sketchfab invites creators to submit seller applications.
Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, we are the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D.
Sketchfab's technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop and mobile. Sketchfab also supports VR and AR on compatible hardware.
