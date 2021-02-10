OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SknVue, a leading skin cancer non-profit, announced today it is partnering with KISS, the iconic rock band, to auction select KISS fan packages to raise money to combat skin cancer globally. The separate auctions include two VIP tickets to a future KISS End of The Road concert, two tickets on an upcoming KISS Kruise, and a signed, played, and autographed Tommy Thayer signature Epiphone guitar. The auctions are available on the Charitybuzz platform and end on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 3 PM EST.
It's all part of SknVue's "Ultimate KISS For Valentine's Day" campaign.
According to SknVue chairman and co-founder Dan Mechem, "We asked KISS fans what they would want for a dream KISS experience, and the VIP tickets for a KISS concert, KISS Kruise, and Tommy Thayer signature guitar represents the "Ultimate KISS" for the lucky Charitybuzz winners of the three auctions. With this being the last tour for KISS, these fan experiences are even more meaningful for KISS fans. This could be one of the last times KISS fans will be able to experience what KISS has been so generous to offer in these Charitybuzz auctions."
Fans can access the Ultimate KISS auction here.
SknVue is a non profit 501(c)(3) pending organization that was founded in 2020 by Mechem, and CEO Randy Wyant. Wyant says much more needs to be done to combat skin cancer and that it begins with a global focus and crusade to fight skin cancer like never before.
"We are honored to have KISS, this iconic rock band, put their weight and support behind SknVue and our global mission to save lives," said Wyant. "So much more needs to be done, with education, early detection and giving people an actionable plan to manage their skin wellness. We plan to give them the tools to potentially save their life, and the lives of their loved ones from the scourge of skin cancer.
"Many people don't know it, but skin cancer is the fastest growing cancer worldwide, and yet the most preventable," continued Wyant. "One in 5 people will develop skin cancer by age 70. And finally, 70% people in the United States have not seen a dermatologist. SknVue, along with our strategic partners and supporters, is dedicated to combatting skin cancer with a passion and zeal perhaps not seen until now."
To view all Ultimate KISS auction items, click here.
To learn more about how you can support SknVue's mission to fight skin cancer like never before, please visit sknvue.org.
