CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"I'm excited about the rapid progress we made this year and for our next phase of growth," said Ryan Niemann, CEO of Skuid. "We credit this growth and momentum to our amazing customers who achieve business excellence with app agility. It is inspiring to see the exceptional design experiences they deliver to customers and employees."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Skuid has continued to grow its company size, customer base, and revenue this year, and continues to deliver on its mission to humanize enterprise software. In the last quarter, Skuid was named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021, announced significant momentum in the public sector industry, with a particular focus on its work with the U.S. Dept of Veteran Affairs, and launched a major product release, Skuid Chicago.
About Skuid
Generic applications rarely match the unique needs of your people, which kills adoption, productivity, and ROI. Admins and developers dramatically increase app adoption and innovation with low-code, Lightning-native tools from Skuid. Thousands of builders have used Skuid to create custom digital experiences—up to 10 times faster—for millions of users across dozens of countries, dramatically increasing adoption and innovation. Discover the #1 toolkit to accelerate custom Salesforce app design, development, and adoption at https://www.skuid.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
Media Contact
Mike Bradshaw, Connect Marketing (for Skuid), 801-373-7888, mikeb@connectmarketing.com
SOURCE Skuid