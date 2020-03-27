LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and an ongoing leader in developing new active entertainment experiences, wants to throw your child a virtual birthday party to mark his/her special day. A completely cost-free and stress-free experience, Sky Zone will handle creating birthday invites and setting up virtual links for families to share. A Sky Zone Party Pro will lead the Guest of Honor and their friends through 20 minutes of active-play games and fun to celebrate from the comfort of their own homes.
While Sky Zone parks in the U.S. and Canada remain temporarily closed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, they want to ensure kids can still celebrate their birthdays and make fun memories online alongside friends and family.
"We're thrilled to offer Sky Zone's virtual birthday party experience as a safe and undeniably fun way to engage in active play at home," said Jeff Platt, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group. "By bringing the popular Sky Zone birthday party experience online, we can continue helping families celebrate these special occasions while staying safe at home."
Kids can take part in their virtual birthday parties from Tuesday to Saturday 3-9pm EST and celebrate with a maximum of 10 friends. To request a virtual party, parents can email Birthdays@SkyZone.com with their names, child's name, email address & phone number. A Sky Zone representative will follow up with confirmation details and next steps.
Sky Zone's over 200+ locations worldwide provide Guests with an unmatched active play experience. The parks include a multitude of gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Challenge Zones, Ninja Warrior Courses, and many others. In addition, Sky Zone offers special party packages at each location, hosting over 200,000 birthday parties across the country each year alongside graduation parties, corporate gatherings, fundraisers and more. Sky Zone parks are an entertainment destination for Guests of all ages - combining unconventional fitness and tons of fun.
Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit SkyZone.com.
About Sky Zone, LLC
Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Awards and accolades received include ranking among the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+, 85 on Entrepreneur's 2019 Top Global Franchise, and 195 on Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 300 global locations. For Franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.
