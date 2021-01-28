DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Skyllful's platform was successfully tested – confirming its performance and functionality with select Zebra devices.
Skyllful's SaaS-based mobile digital adoption platform provides scenario-based simulation training, ongoing education and real-time support that helps mobile workers to adopt new technology quickly and use it efficiently. Skyllful's platform is proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology in helping project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders in providing on-device, on-demand digital training to mobile field workers through scenario-based simulations. Designed for both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires, Skyllful provides a digital adoption platform built expressly for training mobile workers.
Zebra Technologies' Validated Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID readers, payment systems, and mobility management software products, meet user application-specific needs, and reduce both the risk and the deployment time for the user. Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, Skyllful has tested for interoperability its mobile digital adoption platform with select products, including the TC57x, TC77 and TC56.
"We're very excited to have the Skyllful mobile digital adoption platform validated by Zebra Technologies as a solution for a very real business problem – the need for better hands-on training for hands-on workers," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "Mobile apps and handheld devices are now essential tools for any field workforce and when workers don't use these tools effectively, it can have real implications for the business, in terms of lost sales or uncompleted jobs, higher turnover, more downtime and more accidents. Our platform uses technology to teach mobile workers how to use applications on their mobile devices, providing real-time training to field workers where they need it, when they need."
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is headquartered in Denver, Colo., and maintains a customer experience center in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
