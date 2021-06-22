PLANO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced the launch of Frontline Innovators, an original business podcast series focused on how to help essential workers do their jobs more efficiently and effectively with technology.
"Millions of frontline workers keep our economy running and are provided with the latest technology to do their jobs. But technology often gets in the way when it's not done right. And digital adoption – especially by frontline workers – is really hard," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful, who hosts the podcast with Eugene Signorini, Skyllful's VP of product strategy and marketing. "Our Frontline Innovators podcast explores how to overcome challenges and achieve success when we empower our essential workers to learn and use the technology needed to succeed in their jobs. You'll hear from business executives and industry experts who are leading the way and driving digital transformation to the frontlines of the workforce."
The first three Frontline Innovators podcast episodes cover issues related to:
- The biggest challenges facing frontline workforces today and how companies are innovating with technology to solve them
- The future of work and how that impacts deskless workers
- The path to innovation for companies and business leaders
Episodes on average are 45 minutes in duration. New episodes will be posted weekly at https://www.frontlineinnovators.com/.
The new podcast series adds to a wealth of business resources offered by Skyllful, including its Monday Morning Mobile Minute video series, The Complete Checklist for Mobile Workforce App Deployments and its award-winning blog, which is the recipient of a Gold 2021 Communicator Award and a Gold 2021 AVA Digital Award, both for excellence in web writing.
Skyllful's comprehensive, SaaS-based mobile digital adoption platform (MDAP) helps field operations leaders and professionals in change management and training & development drive faster adoption of mobile technology by its frontline workers. Proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology, Skyllful's platform is the only digital adoption platform designed and built for training frontline mobile workers
Skyllful's MDAP delivers ongoing education and real-time support to workers on the front lines. Providing scenario-based simulation training that helps workers retain knowledge better, it supports new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires. Skyllful's MDAP supports all mobile applications, including custom-built solutions, runs natively on mobile devices including industrial-grade and ruggedized handhelds and tablets, and can access native device peripherals and sensors – such as barcode scanners and printers – that are part of a digital solution. For compliance purposes, it provides the ability to see and measure mobile technology training in real-time by tracking and documenting usage and adoption by frontline mobile workers.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
