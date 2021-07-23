PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced its "The Complete Checklist for Mobile Workforce App Deployments," which is comprised of a downloadable asset and a two-part blog series, was awarded one of the top prizes at the 2021 dotCOMM Awards.
"As mobile apps and handheld devices are now essential tools for any field workforce, our comprehensive checklist of practical considerations for a successful deployment of them taps into our extensive experience working with both mobile technology and large field workforces," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "We've seen time and time again how missing any one of these items can prevent a digital solution from achieving its desired business results. We're honored by the dotCOMM Awards' recognition of our educational resource for companies to get their mobile workers trained on their digital tools, which isn't easy, and positively impact their bottom line."
Skyllful's award-winning Mobile Digital Adoption Platform provides on-device, on-demand, scenario-based app simulations that ensure frontline mobile workers are prepared and proficient with their mobile apps and devices. It is the only digital adoption platform built specifically for the learning needs of frontline mobile workers. Designed for project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders, Skyllful's platform helps with both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires by providing simulation training, ongoing education and real-time support. Proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology, Skyllful's platform has been recognized with a 2021 BIG Innovation Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, and a Gold 2021 Stevie Award for Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution.
The dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The 2021 competition received more than 2,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and numerous other countries.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is headquartered in Denver, Colo., and maintains a customer experience center in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
