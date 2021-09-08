NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SlickText, a proven leader in text communications, has launched and made Workflows available to its customers. The new solution automates sequences that can be used by brands in providing a unique and highly personalized texting experience with consumers based on behavior. Users — with no coding experience or knowledge necessary — have the ability to create customizable workflows within a simple drag-and-drop interface. The solution does the hard work, as Workflows enables marketers to implement complex, intent-driven conversational sequences.
Marketers want and need to create hyper-targeted content and data in behavior-driven campaigns at scale without losing the intimacy associated with each subscriber's unique attributes. This is the next generation of segmentation in marketing, making each individual feel like a segment of one. Shrinking budgets and resources have resulted in a dearth of time, money and expertise. With SlickText's new Workflows solution, brands can automate touchpoints while providing a truly one-to-one, customer-to-brand experience via text messaging. It's also easy to use; marketers can design and execute complex campaigns in minutes, not hours or days.
"The growth of automation and data-based capabilities will propel the next wave of text marketing innovation. Workflows combines both with ease of use and program scalability," said Matt Baglia, CEO and CTO of SlickText. "Now, brands can implement long, complex text marketing journeys. Our software provides tools for continued campaign optimization to consistently set SlickText users up for success. Marketers seek to create distinctive brand experiences for their customers and, with Workflows, personalization and trigger-based communication has never been easier and more proficient."
SlickText's flexible workflow software automates a variety of campaigns and tasks, including lead nurturing and engagement campaigns, intelligent abandoned cart sequencing and drip campaigns. These campaigns and potential use cases cover a variety of purposes throughout all steps of the customer lifecycle — from data collection and loyal customer touch points to new lead engagement. For example, intelligent abandoned cart sequencing facilitates consumer targeting based on characteristics such as order history and engagement metrics, allowing brands to provide personalized offers and messaging flows.
"Collecting information is now totally automated without someone from our team having to be managing that and inputting that data. We get the information we need and save time while doing it," said Clint Davenport, co-founder of the online retailer Onyx & Oak. "We saw a 45% increase in monthly sales from text marketing alone," he said, after implementing Workflows.
In addition to its wide-ranging sequence choices and campaign versatility, Workflows offers robust analytics and reporting capabilities. Marketers can use its analytics dashboard to gather insights from a variety of statistics, including performance metrics, click-through rates and cart recovery analytics. The analytics dashboard also offers real-time statistics for brands to analyze each automation and see what's happening along each step in the marketing campaign. Brands can access Workflows data in-stream as processed for each automation and use that data to adjust campaigns at any stage or interval.
This announcement follows SlickText's appointment of Brandon Kellogg as vice president of product management. To learn more about SlickText, please visit http://www.slicktext.com.
About SlickText:
SlickText is the leading text messaging platform. Since 2012, SlickText has turned text messaging into a major competitive advantage for companies. Today, SlickText has helped over 177,000 customers across North America, including ESPN, American Cancer Society and FedEx. They use SlickText's award-winning software to drive relationships, leverage data, and get results. SlickText has been named a 2021 High Performer by G2 Crowd, and is a former Technology Innovator of the Year. The company has dual headquarters in Jamestown, NY and Nashville, TN. To learn more about SlickText, visit slicktext.com.
Jolene Latimer, SlickText, +1 2132686518, jlatimer@slicktext.com
