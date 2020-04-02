- SLING TV to donate all movie rental profits through April 5; as part of its "Stay in & SLING" initiative - All SLING TV pay-per-view titles eligible, including new releases like "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" and "I Still Believe" - Good360 provides needed personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals, basic household products to quarantined individuals, families - Movie rentals are available via sling.com on web browsers, and via the SLING TV app on supported devices to subscribers and users of SLING TV free experience