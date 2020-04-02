ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV is donating 100% of its movie rental profits to Good360 today through April 5. Good360 is a global nonprofit leader that is delivering critical supplies to healthcare providers and first responders, those quarantined, and those facing adverse economic impacts as the nation battles COVID-19.
During this partnership, SLING TV is offering streamers on-demand access to theater releases including "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" and "I Still Believe."
"With SLING TV's help, we are further able to support communities with limited access to critical supplies, quarantined individuals and families, as well as those impacted by job loss, to help our nation in this great time of crisis," said Matt Connelly, CEO, Good360. "During these unprecedented times, Good360 is leveraging decades of learned best practices, our network of corporate donors and our vast nonprofit partner base to get needed goods into the hands of those who need them most."
"The best way to protect our communities is to stay home," said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. "The second best thing we all can do is support our caregivers and those who are battling this virus and don't get to stay home. Our hope is that our partnership with Good360 will give Americans another reason to stay safe while supporting those in need. Every action helps."
Stay in & SLING
SLING TV's support of Good360 is an expansion of the "Stay in & SLING" initiative, which aims to keep Americans safe, informed and entertained while practicing social distancing at home during the pandemic. To join in this effort, consumers (SLING TV subscribers and non-subscribers alike) can rent a movie from SLING TV's video-on-demand catalog, featuring thousands of titles1.
As a public service, SLING TV recently unlocked its news-rich SLING Blue service for 14 days free. SLING TV subscribers are invited to give back by renting movies on supported devices2. Non-subscribers can participate by visiting sling.com, or accessing the SLING TV free experience on a Roku or Android device, and renting a movie from the "Rentals" screen. SLING TV will donate all of its profits from movie rental purchases, a minimum of 20% of the rental price, to Good360 COVID-19 relief efforts.
About SLING TV
SLING TV L.L.C. is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Additionally, SLING TV offers a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com. SLING TV L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).
About Good360
Good360's mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who, without us, would struggle to find that hope. As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $9 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 80,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company and JPMorgan Chase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.
1 Movie rentals from Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi and South Carolina not eligible for donation, due to charitable promotion registration requirements
2 Movie rentals not available on Amazon or Apple devices